Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 24,748 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD stock opened at $247.33 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

