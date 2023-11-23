Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 235.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY opened at $595.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $564.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $577.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

