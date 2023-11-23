Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,550 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,070,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of T-Mobile US worth $1,672,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.