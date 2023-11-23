Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 447,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,861,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.70 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

