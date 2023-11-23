Twin Tree Management LP Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

