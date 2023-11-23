Twin Tree Management LP Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 595.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,252 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ZI opened at $14.28 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.