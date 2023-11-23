345,806 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,045,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,327,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

XRT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

