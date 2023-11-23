Twin Tree Management LP Buys 1,816 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after purchasing an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,366,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $267.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

