TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $152,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,107,500 shares of company stock worth $15,001,475. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.