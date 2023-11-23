TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,572 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 156,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,052,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182,539 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 606,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $8,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

