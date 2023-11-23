TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,671.77 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,564.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,522.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

