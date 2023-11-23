TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $30,214,000,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.