TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $333.12 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $335.53. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.65 and a 200-day moving average of $309.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

