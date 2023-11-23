TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 750 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,410,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

