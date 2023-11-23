NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells $3,447,806.64 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10.

On Thursday, October 26th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,222.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,914.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,029.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,412.79 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

