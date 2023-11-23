Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.15

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.15 and traded as high as C$15.22. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 2,995 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.90.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRX

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.3 %

About Héroux-Devtek

The company has a market capitalization of C$504.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.15.

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.