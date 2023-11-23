NYM Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $51.16 million and $1.14 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 609,478,781.568878 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15899811 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,206,993.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

