Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($23.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.97). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.95), with a volume of 20,817 shares.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,914 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65.

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

