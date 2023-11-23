Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.11 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $178.11 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003117 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,776,837,514,446,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,777,943,632,930,752 with 143,969,247,273,018,624 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,223,656.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

