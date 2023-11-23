TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 622 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,823.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,551,000 after acquiring an additional 468,736 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

