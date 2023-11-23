Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,483,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $487.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

