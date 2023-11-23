Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 832 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Clorox by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

