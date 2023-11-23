41,406 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,492,000 after purchasing an additional 454,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after buying an additional 333,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HQY opened at $66.77 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.