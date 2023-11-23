Element Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 474,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 78,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

