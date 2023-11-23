Element Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 9,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.