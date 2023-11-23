Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,889 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,889 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

