Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

