Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as high as C$7.69. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 774,016 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.66.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7892562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

