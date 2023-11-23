Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.01

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.01 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 243.18 ($3.04). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 136,230 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238 ($2.98).
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAB
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.