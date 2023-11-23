Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.01

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.01 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 243.18 ($3.04). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 136,230 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238 ($2.98).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

