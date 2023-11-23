M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Robert J. Bojdak Sells 800 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

