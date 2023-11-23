Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon Sells 4,192 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $62,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.
- On Friday, September 29th, Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $140,400.00.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on OLMA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
