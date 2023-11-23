Insider Buying: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Acquires 41,085 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz bought 41,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $102,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 346,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz bought 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,924.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

