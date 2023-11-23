Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Martin Edwards Purchases 33,736 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

