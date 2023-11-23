WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Insider Acquires $37,012.50 in Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KLG opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

