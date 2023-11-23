WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Insider Acquires $37,012.50 in Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.