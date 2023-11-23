Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Anthony Lanzl Buys 800 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.50 per share, with a total value of C$70,800.00.

Anthony Lanzl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Anthony Lanzl purchased 1,000 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.25 per share, with a total value of C$87,250.00.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OLY opened at C$88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$63.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.86.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

About Olympia Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.