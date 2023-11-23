Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Anthony Lanzl Buys 800 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.50 per share, with a total value of C$70,800.00.
Anthony Lanzl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Anthony Lanzl purchased 1,000 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.25 per share, with a total value of C$87,250.00.
Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OLY opened at C$88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$63.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.86.
Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
