Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $125,264.90 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $125,264.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,681 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $129,251.01.

Braze Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 108,920 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

