Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 4,240 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 416 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $12,396.80.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Confluent by 128.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

