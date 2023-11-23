Paul Martin Purcell Acquires 7,800 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $84,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,031.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Paul Martin Purcell acquired 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $13,990.40.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

