PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,427,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,390,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Sang Young Lee purchased 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $59,237.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sang Young Lee purchased 5,953 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Sang Young Lee purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $225.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.