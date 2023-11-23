Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

