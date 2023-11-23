58,192 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

