69,042 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

