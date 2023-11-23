iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

