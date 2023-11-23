45,443 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

