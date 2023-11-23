D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $93.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.