D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
BATS VLUE opened at $93.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
