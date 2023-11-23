D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

