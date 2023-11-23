My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0432 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $512,912.89 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

