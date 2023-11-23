Qtum (QTUM) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00008172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $319.96 million and approximately $38.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.25 or 0.05514750 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.