Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCNGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Beacon Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.40.

Beacon Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the northwest of Coolgardie; and holds interest in the MacPhersons project.

Featured Stories

