Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.
Beacon Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.40.
Beacon Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Minerals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.