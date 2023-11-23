Celularity (CELU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th.
Celularity Stock Performance
Celularity stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Celularity has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,064,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,971.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,212,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,184.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celularity news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 9,357,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,213.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,570,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 9,064,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,971.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,212,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,184.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
See Also
